Passion 2017 Controversy: Carrie Underwood-Video

By: Tim Wildmon
Posted: Monday, January 9, 2017 8:05 AM
Tim Wildmon AFA President More Articles
We must continue to stand for the truth.
- AFA President Tim Wildmon

Ed Vitagliano (AFA Exec. VP), Tim Wildmon (AFA President), and Abraham Hamilton, III (AFA Public Policy Analyst) discuss the recent appearance of Carrie Underwood at Louie Giglio's Passion 2017 Conference. Is it really a good idea to have a performer at a Christian conference who seems welcoming of the sin of homosexuality?

(Unless otherwise noted, the opinions expressed are the author's and do not necessarily reflect the views of the American Family Association or American Family Radio. Likewise no comments directed at the moderator(s) will be approved.)
