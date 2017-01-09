Passion 2017 Controversy: Carrie Underwood-Video

Tim Wildmon AFA President More Articles

We must continue to stand for the truth.

Ed Vitagliano (AFA Exec. VP), Tim Wildmon (AFA President), and Abraham Hamilton, III (AFA Public Policy Analyst) discuss the recent appearance of Carrie Underwood at Louie Giglio's Passion 2017 Conference. Is it really a good idea to have a performer at a Christian conference who seems welcoming of the sin of homosexuality?

